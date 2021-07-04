SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Cut by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $565.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $571.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,464 shares of company stock worth $5,474,109 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

