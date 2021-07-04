SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,769 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of SVMK worth $37,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SVMK by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in SVMK by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SVMK by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

