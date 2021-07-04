Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,448,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 3,027,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 569.4 days.

SWMAF stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

