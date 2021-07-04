Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,448,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 3,027,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 569.4 days.
SWMAF stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $9.85.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
