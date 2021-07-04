SwiftCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $243,370.83 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $243,370.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SwiftCash has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 149.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 182,060,014 coins and its circulating supply is 181,339,582 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

