Swipe (SXP) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $196.27 million and $102.79 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00005751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00055074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00804586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.53 or 0.08039898 BTC.

About Swipe

SXP is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.