SYNC Network Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $8,132.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00400463 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015216 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.01262877 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 150,893,296 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,110 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

