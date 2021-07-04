Syscoin Price Tops $0.13 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $81.85 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.51 or 0.00409548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,062,734 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

