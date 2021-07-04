Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.0621

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $34.91, $119.16, $24.72 and $7.20.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00053464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00762757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.10 or 0.07924227 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $45.75, $13.96, $18.11, $34.91, $7.20, $4.92, $119.16, $10.00, $6.32, $24.72, $62.56 and $5.22. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

