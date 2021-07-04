Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 240,500 Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 240,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,000. Tuya makes up about 1.0% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $630,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TUYA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.05. 378,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,334. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TUYA. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

