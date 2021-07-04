Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Grows Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 241.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 2.7% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $4.76 on Friday, reaching $196.70. 3,474,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

