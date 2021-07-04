Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $14.35 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd cut its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,834 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up 2.7% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $14,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

PDD stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,586,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.55. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of -161.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

