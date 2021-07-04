Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $24.27 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd trimmed its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947,117 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for approximately 4.6% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned about 0.07% of Bilibili worth $24,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Shares of BILI stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. 2,159,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,491. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.28. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

