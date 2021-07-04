Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. NIO comprises 0.9% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $5,884,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $4,662,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $3,927,000. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

NYSE:NIO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 78,731,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,087,500. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 2.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

