Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $46.96 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 8.9% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $46,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.57.

TSLA stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $678.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,097,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,352,844. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.21 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.00 billion, a PE ratio of 678.90, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $632.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

