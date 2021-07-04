Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Invests $1.24 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,489 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

