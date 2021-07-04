Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 109,886 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd cut its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,886 shares during the period. GDS makes up 2.0% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.07% of GDS worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GDS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in GDS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.42. 1,139,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

