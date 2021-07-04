Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 152,894 Shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd reduced its stake in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,894 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.20% of iHuman worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iHuman by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 414,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iHuman by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iHuman by 18.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 127,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

IH traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,816. iHuman Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

