Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 335,579 Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lessened its stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,579 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YSG shares. CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

YSG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 1,979,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,149. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07. Yatsen Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

