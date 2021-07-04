Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 3,376 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

FB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,524,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,295,827. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,326,020 shares of company stock valued at $747,859,261. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

