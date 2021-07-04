Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Takes $31.69 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 799,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,690,000. Trip.com Group makes up 6.0% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.13% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.49. 1,935,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

