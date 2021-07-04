Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Taisei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS TISCY opened at $7.96 on Friday. Taisei has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85.
About Taisei
Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.
