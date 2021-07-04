Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Taisei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISCY opened at $7.96 on Friday. Taisei has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

