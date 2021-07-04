Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 421,297 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.4% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $287,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,148,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

