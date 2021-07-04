Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,248 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up approximately 1.6% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned about 1.82% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $100,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $98.61. The company had a trading volume of 264,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,079. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.37 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.