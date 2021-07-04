Tapmydata 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $65,577.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Tapmydata has a market cap of $821,690.24 and $65,577.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00400818 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015222 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.16 or 0.01255628 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,193,421 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

