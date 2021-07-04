TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,798 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Kodiak Sciences worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.3% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ KOD opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $563,923.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,994.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.