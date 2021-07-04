TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,761 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of VeriSign worth $19,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $40,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 160,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 9.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 67.2% during the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 60,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at $177,379,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $231.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.76. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $232.12.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

