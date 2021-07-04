TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

