TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $18,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

NBIX stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

