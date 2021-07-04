TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,750 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

NYSE RHP opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHP. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.