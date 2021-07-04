TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,100 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Alaska Air Group worth $17,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE:ALK opened at $60.71 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.