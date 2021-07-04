TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 38,266 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,266 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of TreeHouse Foods worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,416,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 913,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THS opened at $45.47 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

