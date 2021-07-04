TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,097 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $37,371,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

ADM stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.