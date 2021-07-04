TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,586 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Welltower worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

