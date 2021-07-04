TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,740 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,217,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,020,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,737,000 after purchasing an additional 509,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,278 shares of company stock worth $27,858,016 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

