TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Webster Financial worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

