TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,097,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,204 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Hudbay Minerals worth $14,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

