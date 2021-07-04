TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

LHX stock opened at $219.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.11. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.