TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Donaldson worth $18,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.