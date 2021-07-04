TD Asset Management Inc. Has $14.49 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Penumbra worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after buying an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $64,559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

NYSE PEN opened at $273.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.47. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.84, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

