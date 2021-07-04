TD Asset Management Inc. Has $15.22 Million Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of BlackBerry worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in BlackBerry by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in BlackBerry by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in BlackBerry by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BB. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

BB stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.