TD Asset Management Inc. Has $16.01 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,311 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Iron Mountain worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $42.77 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

