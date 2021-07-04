TD Asset Management Inc. Has $16.54 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of AXIS Capital worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 31,379 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

