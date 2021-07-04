TD Asset Management Inc. Has $17.76 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $367.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.36. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $368.55. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

