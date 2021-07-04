TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of PPD worth $19,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPD by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in PPD by 3,271.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PPD by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 200,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PPD. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.