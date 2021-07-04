TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after purchasing an additional 586,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $150.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

