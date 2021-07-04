TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFO. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 36,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.68 and a 12-month high of $114.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

