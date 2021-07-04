TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $17.48 Million Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,482,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.11% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $9,990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $7,470,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $5,994,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $3,984,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth about $2,988,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KVSC stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

