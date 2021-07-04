TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,198 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Alamos Gold worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.