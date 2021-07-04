TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,275 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of The Boston Beer worth $19,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $51,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,089 shares of company stock worth $47,975,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

NYSE SAM opened at $953.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,071.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $550.09 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

