TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,844 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of ANSYS worth $17,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $133,527,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in ANSYS by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $353.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.08 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

